220 Pounds Of Drugs, Worth $8M, Seized In Lynn; 'Largest Seizure' In Mass History: Feds

Emilio Garcia, 25, Sebastien Bejin, 33, and Deiby Felix, 40, all of Lynn, were charged with a litany of felonies following their arrests, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Police began investigating the crew following an overdose death in Salem over the summer, investigators said. Officers surveilled the men for months before raiding multiple homes and arresting the trio on Nov. 1.

Police searched four locations and found:

More than 22 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine base.;

More than 37 pounds of suspected raw methamphetamine (3.5 doses worth)

Approximately 280,000 counterfeit Percocet pills, believed to contain fentanyl, weighing 61 pounds worth $1.4 million to over $7 million on the street;

More than 59 pounds of counterfeit Adderall pills, believed to contain methamphetamine;

Approximately four pounds of brown rock and powder-like substances tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Police said that amount of drugs could have killed thousands of people.

“Today, we’re announcing the arrests of three alleged drug traffickers and what we believe to be the largest seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine from a single location in New England history," said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. "We believe this crew’s constant churn of drug transactions has kept the Bay State awash in dangerous and deadly narcotics and is tied to the overdose death of at least one person from Salem, Massachusetts,”

