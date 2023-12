Jack Rizzari is the ninth $1 million winner in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza" game. He chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 over the annuity.

Rizzari bought the winner at Carousel Variety at 436 Water St. in Wakefield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

