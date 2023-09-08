A Few Clouds 84°

Young Couple Killed When Moped Clipped By Pick-Up Truck In Hagerstown: State Police

A hit-and-run driver was tracked down after killing two riding on a moped in Washington County on Thursday night, state police say.

Maryland State Police are investigating the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, troopers in Hagerstown were called to investigate a crash reported in the westbound lanes of Route 40 at McDade Road, where a pick-up truck driver crashed into a moped being driven by a young married couple.

According to investigators, Evan Alexander Cain, 18, was riding the moped with Dystanei Nickole Cain, 20, when they were struck by a Ford F-250 being driven by Hagerstown resident Donald Guessford III, 43, who hit them and proceeded to leave the scene.

Both Cains were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by responding paramedics.

Troopers were able to track down Guessford, and he was questioned before being released following a consultation with the Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation. Charges could still be filed.

Following the crash, a stretch of Route 40 was closed for approximately three hours while state police investigated and cleared the area.

