Members of the Washington County Sheriff's Office were called to the Cedar Ridge Children's Home in Williamsport at around 11:40 a.m. on April 22, where there was a reported active shooter who was on the grounds.

Deputies cleared the campus and conducted an extensive investigation, which found no active threat on the property, it was later determined that a student sent a text message to another, which was misinterpreted and reported to a staff member who immediately called 911 as a precaution.

"There is no active threat to the community related to this incident," a spokesperson for the agency said. "The Sheriff's Office takes threats of mass violence against our community seriously; we encourage our community to report such threats immediately."

According to the Cedar Ridge Children's Home website, they "care for at-risk boys, primarily between the ages of 12 and 17.

"Referred to us through the various juvenile and social service agencies across Maryland, our boys have experienced a wide variety of negative circumstances. Left to themselves, these boys are at-risk of sinking deeper into the mental health or juvenile justice systems."

