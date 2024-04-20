Rollover Crash On I-70 Temporarily Ties Up Traffic In Washington County (Photos)

At approximately 10 a.m. on April 20, crews from the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company were called to a stretch of the interstate near Pectonville Road, where there was a reported crash involving a utility and box truck that left one vehicle overturned on the side of the road.

In photos from the scene, traffic cones can be seen strewn about following the crash, with various tools spread across the road.

The utility truck from Antietam Broadband suffered extensive damage, while the rear of the box truck was damaged. No details about the cause of the crash have been released.

Fire and EMS personnel handled patient care while crews mitigated hazards at the scene, which has since been cleared.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.