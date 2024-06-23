Ralph Ruark has been identified as the inmate who was reported dead by EMS personnel on Saturday, June 22 at the Allegany County facility.

Officials say that shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) about an inmate death that occurred minutes earlier.

Details about his death have not been released by state police.

Ruark's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

According to police, following the investigation, details will be then be presented to the Allegany County State's Attorney's Office for review.

