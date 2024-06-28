Men Soliciting Sex From Minors Busted During Undercover Operation: Washington County Sheriff

This week, the agency's Digital Investigations & Forensics Unit arrested three men during an operation focused on Internet-based chats targeting adults who sought out minors for sex, officials say.

Investigators used different social media platforms via covert chats and undercover law enforcement officers to chat with and meet up with those adults who solicit sex from children.

During the operation, multiple Internet-based contacts and in-person meets were made or attempted, leading to the arrests of three men for solicitation of a minor.

Those charged:

Roy Charles Babylon Jr, 35, of Brunswick, Maryland;

Jeremy Eric Winfield Jr, 29, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia;

Christopher Allen Long, 39, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

All three are being held at the Washington County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

