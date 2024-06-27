Hagerstown resident John Calvin Walls, 60, is facing charges following an investigation into voicemails that were left at the Williamsport Retirement Village in Washington County.

According to investigators, Walls allegedly "threatened to blow up the tranquil home offering assisted living, rehabilitation, long-term care, and respite care."

On Monday, investigators from the fire marshal's office responded to the retirement home when an employee discovered a threatening voicemail and was able to identify the voice as Walls.

The voicemail also recorded Wall's phone number when he left the message.

Further investigation linked Walls to several other voicemails at the facility, claiming that it was going to blow up.

On June 24, officials say that the retirement facility was temporarily locked down while the Fire Marshal's Bomb Squad canvassed the area and confirmed there were no explosive devices on the property.

Walls was charged with arson threat and telephone misuse, including repeated calls. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and is being held without bond as of Thursday, June 27.

