Teen Suffers Critical Injuries In Maugansville Crash: Report (DEVELOPING)

A teenager in Maryland reportedly suffered critical injuries and had to be extricated after crashing in Washington County.

First responders responded to a stretch of I-81 in Maugansville on Wednesday, May 15, where there was an unconfirmed report of a crash involving a vehicle that overturned and left an 18-year-old trapped.

At approximately 3:15 p.m on Wednesday, a helicopter was reportedly inbound to transport the teen to an area hospital, who was listed as a “Category B trauma patient.”

“The Category B patient should be taken to a trauma center or specialty center, per protocol,” according to officials. “Helicopter transport should be considered if quicker and of clinical benefit.”

A landing zone for the helicopter was prepared at the Grace Academy School in Hagerstown.

No additional details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.