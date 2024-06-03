Boonsboro County High School Evacuated, Dismissed Early For HazMat Situation

Shortly after 9:45 a.m. on June 3, the Washington County Division of Emergency Services and fire and rescue personnel from multiple agencies were called to the building, which had to be evacuated after "a substance was discovered in the mechanical room."

Students and staff members were removed from the school, according to investigators, and taken to a separate safe location. until ultimately being dismissed at around 11:15 a.m. on Monday morning after parents and guardians were contacted.

It was later determined that the "hazardous materials" leaked into the building when an air conditioning unit was being serviced.

"Students and staff were evacuated efficiently to designated safe zones," officials posted online. "All students were evacuated through areas not affected by the chemical release.

"There were no EMS transports of students or faculty, and no injuries have been reported," they continued. "All individuals are accounted for."

