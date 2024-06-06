Grin, Bear It: Sightings On The Rise In Northern Maryland, Officials Warn

An alert was issued in Boonsboro following reports of bears roaming local neighborhoods in Keedysville, often targeting bird feeders for a quick meal.

"Over the past few years, we've had black bears pass through Town and the most famous being the one that walked through Shafer Park, crossed Main Street, headed up Ford Avenue and walked back into the woods near Mountain Laurel Road," town officials said.

"Many people posted pictures of this beautiful creature and kept their distance… which was the right thing to do."

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), residents should remain alert to the possible presence of black bear, and if one does, they never approach or feed the animal.

If one encounters a bear while hiking, DNR officials advises to make noise by singing, clapping, or talking loudly, particularly when in or near thick cover.

"If you should encounter a bear that is not aware of your presence, back away and leave the area," they said. "Give the bear plenty of room.

"If you spot a bear cub, remain alert. The cub’s mother is sure to be near. Again, back away and leave the area."

Officials made note that black bear attacks are "extremely rare," and using common sense and good judgement can prevent any incidents.

"Should you encounter a bear at close range, speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice. stay calm and don’t run," they continued. "Remain upright and back away from the bear.

"Avoid direct eye contact, as the bear may perceive this as a threat. Again, give the bear plenty of room. Don’t crowd the bear’s personal space."

They added that a bear who feels its personal space has been encroached may "exhibit some unique behavior" as they feel threatened.

"A crowded bear may huff or make a woofing noise at the threat," according to DNR. "They may slap swat the ground, pop their jaws, or even bluff charge the perceived threat. When a bear bluff charges, it may stop several yards or just a few feet short of the treat.

"Remember not to run. Stay calm, remain upright, and back away from the bear."

