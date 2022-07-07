Drug Manufacturer, Distributer Apprehended In Maryland Following Investigation

An alleged drug distributor in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet is facing a host of new charges after being busted by police investigators selling crack cocaine, officials announced.

Wicomico County resident Khadel Monte Gregory, 23, of Salisbury, was arrested following a lengthy investigation into reported sales of controlled dangerous substances (CDS) from an Airport Road residence that spread throughout the region.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT) launched an investigation into Gregory and his operation in June, where there were reports of him selling CDS from the residence.

The CAT obtained a search and seizure warrant for the residence during the investigation, according to the sheriff's office, which led to the seizure of:

10.12 grams of crack cocaine;

A black Polymer-80 9mm handgun;

Ammunition;

Digital scale;

Packaging material;

CDS manufacturing equipment.

All of the seized items were located in Gregory’s room, investigators noted. They added that Gregory is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his previous criminal convictions.

Gregory was arrested on an outstanding warrant, the sheriff's office announced on Thursday, July 7, and he was charged with:

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics;

CDS: Possession of cocaine;

Firearm use during a drug trafficking crime;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Manufacturing a narcotic;

Possession of narcotic production equipment.

He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

