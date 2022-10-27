Driver Reportedly Killed By Her Passenger In Middle Of DC Intersection

A woman is dead after being allegedly shot by her passenger while she was driving in DC, authorities say.

Police were alerted of a crashed vehicle around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW, according to the DC Police Department.

Detectives say that upon arrival, they found a single vehicle crashed into a telephone pole. Investigation suggests that the passenger of the vehicle shot the driver of the vehicle, causing the crash and the driver's death.

The female passenger is believed to have shot the driver while they were stopped at a red light an intersection. Police say that they believe the suspect pulled the trigger as the light turned green.

This investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.