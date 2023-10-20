Judge Found Shot To Death In Driveway Of Hagerstown Home: Washington County Sheriff

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday night, deputies were called to the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown, where they found the 52-year-old judge suffering from gunshot wounds in his driveway.

He was rushed to Meritus Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday morning, the agency issued a BOLO for 49-year-old Pedro Argote, who was described as being 5-foot-7, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2009 Mercedes GL450 with the Marland license plate "4EH0408."

According to reports, Argote was in court on Thursday and Wilkinson ruled that he not have visitation with his children amid a divorce case.

Maryland Judiciary released a statement on Friday morning following Wilkson's death.

"The Maryland Judiciary mourns the tragic death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson," they wrote. "As we grieve his loss, we ask that you keep the Wilkinson family in your prayers and please respect their privacy.

"The Maryland Judiciary is actively engaging with law enforcement to assist in resolving this matter and to ensure the safety of our judges, staff, and visitors, which remains our top priority."

More information is expected to be released by investigators at an 11 a.m. press conference on Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

