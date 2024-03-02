Teen Treated For Gunshot Wound Charged After Firing At Vehicle In Lexington Park, Sheriff Says

Early on Saturday morning, deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate a shooting in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park, where they found 18-year old Dakarai Amon Mason suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The Lexington Park resident was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injury, and investigators were able to locate several nearby videos that showed Mason discharging a gun toward a vehicle.

Mason then fled the area, investigators said, and attempted to hide the handgun, which was recovered by responding deputies after the teen was found in the street.

It was also determined that Mason was prohibited from possessing firearms.

After being treated for his injury, Mason was taken to the St. Mary's County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with:

Reckless endangerment;

Handgun on a person;

Loaded handgun on a person;

Illegal possession of regulated firearm by a minor.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

