State Police investigators identified Dean Alexander Dennison, 21, Sierra Rain Merchant, 20, and 1-year-old Grayson Dennison as the three people killed in a crash early on Sunday morning on US Route 13.

According to investigators, shortly before 2:50 a.m. on May 19, troopers were called to investigate a head-on crash that was reported in Wicomico County south of St. Luke's Road involving the family and a Delaware man.

The preliminary investigation determined that Jay Richard Bynum, 59, of Seaford, Delaware, was driving north in the southbound lanes of Route 13 when he crashed into a 2016 Subaru Impreza being driven by the Dennison-Merchant family.

Both parents were pronounced dead at the scene, and the infant was airlifted to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, where the boy later died, police say.

Bynum was also flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. Charges are pending the outcome of an investigation.

Following their deaths, friends and neighbors in Maryland have been rallying around the Dennison-Merchant family as they hope to bring them back home for a proper burial.

"We ask that anyone who can help with the costs of transporting our loved ones home together so we can lay them all to rest as the little family they were and to help with other unexpected funeral expenses," Mackenzie Wagner wrote. "We ask that you please give the family time to grieve during this tragic time."

Those interesting in joining the donors who have raised more than $13,000 in one day can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.