Patrick Shawn Daly, 35, was taken into custody following a head-on crash on Saturday, where witnesses reported one driver fled in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road.

According to the sheriffs office, responding deputies determined that Daly was at-fault for the crash, and had left the scene before they arrived.

Passersby were able to provide them with a description of the driver, and he was located later on May 18.

The second driver suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken by first responders to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The Lexington Park resident was arrested and taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident with injuries and related offenses.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.