Suspended Great Mills Driver Found With Cocaine In Routine Traffic Stop, Sheriff Says

St. Mary's County Sheriff's deputies said they recognized a driver as having a suspended Maryland license and owing child support.

Deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Shawn Maurice Dickens, 41, of Great Mills, near FDR and MacArthur boulevards in California, MD, they said.

As the Tahoe approached the intersection of FDR Boulevard and Buck Hewitt Road, deputies said they saw Dickens throw an object from the vehicle, immediately turn, park, exit, and walk away.

The deputies detained Dickens and searched the area, recovering suspected drug-related paraphernalia. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed additional suspected paraphernalia and suspected cocaine, deputies said.

Dickens was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

He was taken to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.