Teens In Stolen Vehicle Lead To Five-Vehicle Crash In Mechanicsville, Sheriff Says

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, a vehicle was stolen from a Great Mills residence, which was spotted shortly after 2:45 p.m. later that afternoon by sheriff's deputies, who attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Three Notch Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville.

The chase continued north on Three Notch Road until a five-vehicle crash was reported near the intersection of Golden Beach Road.

Three suspects - ages 15, 16, and 22 - were taken to an area hospital as a precaution, and a fourth person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle and crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or may have witnessed it has been asked to contact DFC Max Schell at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8161.

