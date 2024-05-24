Park Hall resident Eyverson Tykinnley Baker has been identified by investigators as the person who was found in the 20000 block of Colby Drive at around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, May 24.

Investigators say that deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were called to the home, where there was a report of a person not breathing.

Upon arrival, they found Baker, who was lying on the ground outside of a home, and he was pronounced dead by first responders.

There was no indication of foul play, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

