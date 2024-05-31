Patoria Giddens has been identified by the Salisbury Police Department as the person whose body was found over the holiday weekend in the 1000 block of Adams Avenue, officials say.

The grisly discovery was made on Sunday, May 26 after she had previously been reported missing.

According to the department, Giddens' body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who conducted an autopsy, and her death was initially ruled a homicide.

The incident is now being investigated by Maryland State Police.

Anyone with details regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators by anonymously calling Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.

