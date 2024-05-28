Karim Martinez Bouarfa, 27, is facing multiple drug charges after being stopped when his exhaust system was dangling from the bottom of his truck and then taking police on a short-lived pursuit over the weekend, officials say.

On Monday, May 27, deputies were patrolling Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, and when they attempted to initiate the stop for the faulty exhaust, Bouarfa allegedly attempted to evade them and sped away into a nearby neighborhood before stopping in a driveway.

Deputies approached the Ford Expedition in the driveway, and a deputy spotted suspected drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the truck, and further investigation led to the recovery of additional paraphernalia, suspected cocaine residue, and crack cociaine.

The Lexington Park resident was arrested and taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with three counts each of CDS: Possession of not cannabis and CDS: Possession of paraphernalia.

He is awaiting a bond hearing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.