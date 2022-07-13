Woman Arrested With Crack, Stolen Food During Search For Missing Person In St. Mary's County

An investigation into a missing person led to the arrest of a wanted woman who was busted with drugs and items stolen from an area food store in Maryland, according to investigators on Tuesday, July 12.

Ashley Renee Harvey, 28, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges after being arrested with suspected crack cocaine and stolen merchandise, officials said.

A deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office responded to the California Target location on Colony Way on Thursday, July 7, where there was a report of a located missing person.

Upon arrival at Target, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that they made contact with Harvey - who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants - and a search of her person led to the seizure of a suspected crack pipe that was in her pants pocket.

Further investigation found that Harvey was also in possession of numerous food items in her bag that were allegedly stolen from a Giant store nearby.

Harvey was arrested and charged with:

Controlled Dangerous Substance possession: cocaine;

Controlled Dangerous Substance possession: paraphernalia;

Resisting or interfering with an arrest;

Theft of less than $100

Two counts of theft between $100 and $1,500.

