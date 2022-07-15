Three Suspects Apprehended After Armed Robberies In Calvert, St. Mary's Counties: Officials

A group of suspects implicated in robberies in both St. Mary's and Calvert counties are facing charges after being tracked down and apprehended by sheriff's deputies in the region.

The long day for law enforcement began on Thursday, July 14 in St. Mary's County, when the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division responded to an armed robbery call at the Giant grocery store on First Colony Way in California.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office canvassed the immediate area and determined that the suspect was in a white SUV that was seen driving recklessly north on Three North Road in St. Mary’s County after the robbery, a spokesperson for the sheriff said.

Following the initial robbery, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO alert to neighboring law enforcement agencies.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Calvert County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to Walgreens on Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick after two suspects robbed a pharmacy.

In the second instance, the sheriff's spokesperson said that the two suspects entered the business, jumped over the pharmacy counter, and stole prescription medication.

Both were apprehended at the scene without incident and a third wanted suspect was tracked down in the suspect white USV during a traffic stop on Route 4 in the area of Norfolk Drive in Owings.

All three suspects arrested in Calvert County have been identified as the same involved in the St. Mary’s County robbery.

Investigators did not ID the three suspects. Officials said that charges are pending. All three are being held at the Calvert County Detention Center.

The investigation into the three and the robberies is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Ted Yates at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office by emailing edward.Yates@calvertcountymd.gov or calling Calvert County Crime Solvers at (410) 535-2880.

