Repeat Offender Charged With Attempted Murder For Assault In Lexington Park: Sheriff

History repeated itself in St. Mary’s County for a violent offender who allegedly assaulted and stabbed a woman in the neck in Lexington Park.

John Otha Dickens, 33, is facing multiple attempted murder and assault charges following a domestic incident that played out earlier this week, according to officials from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say that members of the sheriff’s office were called shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 to the Fleets Way area in Lexington Park to investigate reports of an altercation at an area home.

Upon arrival, first responders found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds to her neck.

She was treated at the scene and airlifted to an area hospital for evaluation. Police said that the victim is not being identified at this time, and she is receiving medical treatment at an area hospital for her injuries sustained in the incident.

Officials noted that Dickens has an outstanding warrant for similar violent offenses in the area and was identified as the suspect in the latest incident through surveillance footage.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, investigators tracked down Dickens at a home on Windsor Drive in Lexington Park and he was taken into custody without incident by troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region.

Dickens was charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder;

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault.

He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending his next court appearance.

