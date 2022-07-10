Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff

An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County.

Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.

Warrants were executed at a residence in the 21000 block of Weeping Willow Lane in Lexington Park and a property located in the 26000 block of Loveville Road in Mechanicsville on Thursday, Oct. 6, according to officials.

During the seizures, investigators recovered more than two ounces of suspected crack cocaine packaged for distribution, cocaine, suspected fentanyl, an ounce of marijuana, and $660, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Two vehicles used by Cutchember to distribute drugs were also seized and are pending forfeiture proceedings.

Cutchember was arrested without incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with CDS possession with the intent to distribute and other drug-related charges, according to the spokesperson.

He is being held at the detention center on a no-bond status. No return court information has been released by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

