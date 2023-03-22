Fire Marshal IDs Two Victims Killed By Lexington Park Basement Blaze

New details have been released following the fatal St. Mary's County fire that claimed the lives of two people in Lexington Park earlier this week.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal identified the victim's of Monday morning's fire as 59-year-old Jerome Garcia Barnes and 61-year-old Mary Jacqueline Queen, who both died from smoke inhalation during the blaze, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Crews from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Monday, March 20, to the 21700 block of Cabot Place to investigate a reported house fire after a homeowner found smoke coming from a basement fire.

Officials say that the person who discovered the fire and two others were able to escape the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters were advised that two people were still trapped inside the home, and they were able to quickly locate Barnes and Queen on the second floor of the residence, which was being rented.

Everyone in the home was related.

It took a crew of more than three dozen firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and area agencies to get the basement blaze under control.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing, but it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Monday's fatal fire comes on the heels of three children who were killed in a Baltimore City Fire, prompting Maryland State Fire Marshal to implore homeowners to "remain vigilant in maintaining smoke alarms in their homes."

"Within the first three months of the new year, we're seeing an uptick in tragedies associated with home fires across Maryland," Geraci said, "We need families to be aware of the fire hazards in their homes and put into practice, some straightforward safety tips.

"First and foremost, test your smoke alarms; this single device is the most effective tool in preventing injury or death," he continued. Make a plan. Please come together as a family and make a home escape plan so you all know what to do in an emergency.

"Please move to your family's safe spot when the smoke and CO alarms sound. Remember to get out and stay out and dial 911 from a safe location."

