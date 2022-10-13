Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff

A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say.

Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.

During that stop, police say that deputies developed information that led to a search of the vehicle, which led to the seizure of:

A landed handgun in the driver's side door;

Several individually wrapped baggies containing suspected cocaine in the center console;

A shoulder bag with loose ammunition;

Loaded extended magazine;

Suspected marijuana packaged to indicate distribution.

Favors was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with “numerous handgun offenses and CDS distribution charges.”

He’s being held on a no-bond status.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.