Three Men At Large After Escaping From St. Mary's County Detention And Rehab Facility

Three suspects are at large in Maryland after allegedly separately leaving supervision at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown without authorization.

An alert was issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as they seek the whereabouts of Tyrone Lamont Jackson, Robert William Moreland, and Justin Lee Williams, who are all wanted by investigators.

Jackson, 38, who has no fixed address, is wanted for several warrants that include violation of probation, and failure to appear in court.

Williams, 30, a California native, is wanted for failure to appear in court.

Moreland, 41, of Crownsville in Anne Arundel County, is wanted failure to make a court appearance after an alleged DUI.

All three men are also now wanted for second-degree escape, the sheriff's office added.

"The mission of the Corrections Division is to reduce crime by confining offenders who pose a threat to the community in the (safest) and secure manner possible," according to the sheriff's office. These offenders may be held pending trial or sentencing, or upon conviction.

"They are committed to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for service of a sentence or pending transfer to the Maryland Division of Corrections."

Anyone with information about the three men or their whereabouts has been asked to contact DFC Daniel Sidorowicz at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78043 or emailing daniel.diforowicz@stmarysmd.com.

Tips can also be sent to Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or by texting information to “TIP239” plus the message to “CRIMES” (274637).

