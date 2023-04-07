Killer Convicted Of Murdering Mother, Daughter In Lexington Park

Hundreds of pieces of evidence presented by prosecutors during an eight-day trial led to a murder conviction for a man who killed a St. Mary’s County mother and her young child in 2021.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Lexington Park resident Carroll Key, Jr., 43, has been found guilty by a jury of the first-degree murders of 6-year-old Lyneasha Justice Greenwell, and her mother, Martina Lynn Patterson, 37.

Prosecutors said that Key was identified as a suspect days after the mother-daughter duo were found in shallow graves buried in the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park in November 2021, not far from an elementary school.

The trial started last week and continued into this week, lasting a total of eight days, according to the state’s attorney’s office. More than 200 pieces of evidence were presented, and the jury heard testimony from more than 40 witnesses.

Among those called to testify were four expert witnesses that are specialists in DNA, historical cell phone mapping, microscopy, and forensic medicine.

“Understanding the difficult and sensitive content of the testimony and the disturbing physical evidence presented to them, the jury remained patient and professional throughout the entire trial,” Sterling said.

“I want to thank them for keeping their focus and paying close attention to the tremendous amount of testimony and evidence.”

No sentencing date has been announced by the state’s attorney’s office.

“The unimaginable killing of a child and her mother is truly despicable,” Sterling continued. “I want to extend my sincerest condolences to the family of our victims.

“Although nothing can ever bring back our innocent victims, my hope is that with these convictions the family may begin the process of healing.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.