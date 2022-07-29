Contact Us
News

Alert Issued In St. Mary's County For Woman, 28, Not Seen Since Beginning Of July

Zak Failla
Amanda Price
Amanda Price Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 28-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in more than two weeks.

An alert was issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 29 for Amanda Price, who has not been seen by friends or family since at least Tuesday, July 12.

Price was last seen in Leonardtown. 

No other descriptive information was provided by the sheriff’s office, and it is unclear where she may be heading.

Anyone with information regarding Price or who can assist in locating her has been asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008 or to call 911. 

