Multiple Murder Charges For 12-Year-Old Who Killed Toddler In Maryland: Sheriff

Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office were called to a Jack Drive residence in Salisbury last week to investigate the reported death of a toddler, officials say.

According to the agency, detectives from the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center responded and determined that a 12-year-old child who lived in the same home as his victim was reportedly responsible for the death.

The child was taken to the Lower Eastern Shore Children's Center, where he is being held after being charged with:

First- and second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment.

The incident remains under investigation.

