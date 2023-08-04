Motorcyclist Killed By Driver Making U-Turn In Lexington Park: Sheriff

Lexington Park resident Jake Alexander Garrett, 28, was killed after being ejected from his motorcycle when Christine Elizabeth Bowling, 38, of Hollywood, failed to yield the right of way to him.

Investigators say that shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, officers were called to the area of Three Notch Road and East Rennell Avenue in Lexington Park to investigate the fatal crash.

Garrett was pronounced dead at the scene. Bowling was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The initial investigation found that Bowling was attempting to make a U-turn when’s he failed to yield the right of way to Garrett, who was on a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle. The two collided and the biker was ejected and killed.

It is believed that speed was a factor in the crash, officials noted.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Cpl. Shawn Shelko at the sheriff’s office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 8147 or by emailing Shawn.Shelko@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.