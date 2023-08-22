Keep On Rolling: 'Old Skool' Maryland Lottery Player Claims $50K Jackpot On Scratcher

'Old Skool," who wouldn't go by any other name, told Lottery officials that he decided to lean into a recent lucky streak, and that faith paid off when he won $50,000 playing a scratch-off game he bought at an area convenience store.

The 65-year-old Berlin man picked up three winning $10 scratchers during a morning visit to the Shore Stop on Racetrack Road in his hometown, which then snowballed into him buying two "50,000 Cash" games.

Betting on himself paid off.

The first ticket net him $30. Child's play.

On the second, the loyal lotto player won his $50,000 top prize, which he said "shook him up."

He then purchased some more tickets, and won another $100.

It was a good day.

He kept news of the win quiet, only telling a few people until he could confirm the windfall of cash. Then he rushed home to share the news with his wife and later returned to Shore Shop in Berlin to thank the clerk for selling him the golden ticket.

“I’ve had some luck here and there, but winning something like this blew me out of the water,” he said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.