'Historic Motor Vehicle' Registration Leads To Cocaine Bust In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

Great Mills resident Michael Joseph Brooks, 57, was arrested on Tuesday after being stopped by a deputy who spotted his 2003 Dodge Caravan, which was operating with a phony registration.

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, while speaking with Brooks during the traffic stop in Great Mills, the deputy spotted suspected cocaine on the driver's side floorboard and a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of crack cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia inside the Dodge.

Brooks was arrested without incident, taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was charged with two counts each of CDS: possession of not marijuana, and CDS: possession of paraphernalia.

He's being held pending a bond hearing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.