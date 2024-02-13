Gun, Drugs Recovered During Traffic Stop In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

Lexington Park residents Robert Doral Harrod, 36, and Talmadge Jones, 51, were taken into custody over the weekend when the latter was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

According to the agency, Jones was driving on Great Mills Road when he committed a traffic violation and was stopped be sheriff's deputies, who found that he had an open warrant out for his arrest.

Harrod, a passenger in the 2020 Ford Escape, initially attempted to conceal his identity and items inside the truck, deputies said, and a search led to the recovery of a loaded handgun and cocaine.

Further investigation found that Harrod was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous criminal conviction for a disqualifying crime.

Harrod was arrested and charged with felony firearm possession, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, CDS: Possession - not cannabis, and related charged.

Both men were taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.