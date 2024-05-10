Rico Kinta Keyes, Jr. tried to pull a fast one on deputies, but ultimately found himself in custody and facing drug charges following what started as a routine traffic stop in Lexington Park.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Briarwood Court and Fox Ridge Road when the driver made traffic violations.

During the stop, Keyes, the only person inside the vehicle, took off on foot into a nearby wooded area, where he was quickly apprehended, and a warrant to search a nearby home was issued.

During that search, officials say that they recovered cocaine and crack cocaine packaged in quantities and a manner indicative of an intent to distribute, cash, ammunition, and additional firearms-related evidence as a result of this investigation.

Keyes was arrested and taken to the the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was charged with CDS: Possession of not marijuana, CDS: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and resisting arrest.

