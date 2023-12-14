Fentanyl, Cocaine, Seized By Detectives During Drug Bust In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Following an investigation into 38-year-old Daven Williams, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, detectives from several units converged on his apartment in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, where they uncovered a host of drugs and paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's office, once inside the apartment, detectives seized:

Cocaine;

Crack cocaine;

Fentanyl;

Psilocybin;

Scale;

Packaging materials;

A loaded weapon.

Williams was located and arrested without incident inside a nearby business and charged with multiple counts of CDS possession: not cannabis, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking crimes.

He's being held at the St. Mary's County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

