Fentanyl, Cocaine, Seized By Detectives During Drug Bust In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust on Wednesday, officials say.

<p>The recovered drugs and weapon in St. Mary's County</p>

 Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Following an investigation into 38-year-old Daven Williams, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, detectives from several units converged on his apartment in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, where they uncovered a host of drugs and paraphernalia. 

According to the sheriff's office, once inside the apartment, detectives seized: 

  • Cocaine;
  • Crack cocaine;
  • Fentanyl;
  • Psilocybin;
  • Scale;
  • Packaging materials;
  • A loaded weapon.

Williams was located and arrested without incident inside a nearby business and charged with multiple counts of CDS possession: not cannabis, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking crimes.

He's being held at the St. Mary's County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

