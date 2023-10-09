Family Pets Killed, Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze At Famed Lacrosse Coach's Maryland Home

On Sunday morning, fire crews in Wicomico County were called to Russell Avenue in Salisbury, where there was a reported fire that quickly tore through an area home.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the home belonged to Berkman, who is the winningest coach in NCAA men's lacrosse history.

Berkman's resume includes a record-setting 620 wins as a coach, 13 national championships, and he was nominated into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2013.

Officials say that two cats and a dog perished in the fire. Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and later released.

The fire, which started in the living room, caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the home, though the cause remains under investigation.

