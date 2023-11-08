'Execution-Style' Murderer Serving Life Gets 55 More Years For Probation Violations In Maryland

Charles Hall, 29, of Lexington Park, was back in court this week, where a judge ordered him to spend 55 more years in prison for violating his probation, just days after he was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of a 19-year-old "execution style" in Great Mills two years ago.

St. Mary's County State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced the latest prison term for Hall following his sentencing for first-degree murder

At the time of Valdez Rico Baker III's death at the Chancellor's Run Regional Park in Great Mills - which Hall was sentenced for - he was on probation for five different cases, and he received 11 years in prison for each, which were ordered to run consecutive to the live sentence.

Hall has a history of violence, including an assault arrest in Lexington Park in July 2022 after his arrest in Frederick, as well as multiple probation violations on his record. Both he and James Flanagan have also had altercations while at the St. Mary's County Detention Center following previous arrests.

