Two Sentenced To Life For 'Execution-Style' Murder At St. Mary's County Park: State's Attorney

State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced this week that Leonard Charles Hall, 29, and James Reginald Flanagan, 27, both of Lexington Park, have been sentenced for their roles in the June 2021 murder of 19-year-old Valdez Rico Baker III at the Chancellor's Run Regional Park in Great Mills.

Specifically, Hall was sentenced to life in prison, while Flanagan was ordered to serve life behind bars with 35 years of active incarceration after Hall went to trial in May and Flanagan entered an Alford plea for his involvement in the murder days after his cohort's conviction.

Under the Alford plea, Flanagan did not acknowledge his guilt, but sought to avoid a trial in an effort to get a better deal from the state.

Hall has a history of violence, including an assault arrest in Lexington Park in July 2022 after his arrest in Frederick, as well as multiple probation violations on his record. Both he and Flanagan have also had altercations while at the St. Mary's County Detention Center following previous arrests.

