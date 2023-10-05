Partly Cloudy 74°

Carjacker Ditches Car After Robbing Man At St. Mary's County Park, Sheriff Says

An investigation has been launched in Southern Maryland after a man was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint at an area park, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, deputies were called to Nicolet Park in Lexington Park, where a man reported that he had just been carjacked.

According to the sheriff's office, the man said that an unknown Black man wearing a red hoodie, black jeans, and black shoes was brandishing a gun and stole his car, but not before also stealing his wallet, phone, bank card, and PIN access information.

The stolen car was later found unoccupied in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store. 

No additional information has been provided by the sheriff's office. The carjacking remains under investigation.

Tipsters with information has been asked to contact Det. Kortnie Marsch by calling (301) 475-8179 or emailing Kortnie.Marsch@stmaryscountymd.gov.r

