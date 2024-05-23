Suspended Prince George's County Patrol Officer Indicted By Grand Jury For Misconduct In Office

In early March, Cpl. Dexter Shin, a patrol officer for the agency, allegedly struck a pedestrian with his cruiser in Laurel, leading to his initial suspension.

According to the department, the indictment issued on Thursday, May 23, stems from the officer’s failure to report the collision and failure to ensure the pedestrian received proper medical care.

When the department was alerted to the incident, Shin was suspended, and their Internal Affairs Division launched an investigation, the details of which were shared with the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office, ultimately leading to the indictment.

“The allegations against this officer are deeply disturbing and do not align with the ethical standards to which we hold our officers and do not represent the hardworking women and men of this agency," Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

"If proven true, I would also advocate he be held accountable to the fullest extent possible in the administrative process."

Shin had been with the agency since 2017 and remains suspended pending the outcome of the indictment.

