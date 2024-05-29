Winning $100K Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Laurel Gas Station

The computer programmer says that he had some money in his pocket while he was at the Sandy Spring Exxon on Old Sandy Spring Road in Laurel, which led to him picking up a $10 Money Drop ticket that resulted in a six-figure windfall for the self-proclaimed "casual player."

According to the winner, he made a pitstop for gas, but he happened to have a spare $10 bill in his pocket so he decided to pick up the flashy scratch-off ticket after it caught his eye.

“I looked over and saw the purple in the Money Drop scratch-offs so I decided to buy one,” he said.

When he started to scratch off the game, the winner said he saw that his number 18 on the first line matched one of the game’s winning numbers; and lo and behold, hidden below his winning number 18, was the $100,000 top prize.

“At first, I didn’t believe it. I took a picture to send to my friend,” he mused, while stating he plans to pay some bills with the cash while storing the rest in the bank for a rainy day.

