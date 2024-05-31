Winning $580K Multi-Match Ticket Sold At Adelphi Wawa

Lottery officials are encouraging shoppers to check their tickets after a winning Multi-Match ticket worth $580,000 was sold at Wawa on Riggs Road in Adelphi.

The winning numbers for the Thursday, May 30 drawing were: 03-05-21-31-32-34.

When they claim their prize, the Multi-Match winner can choose between the annuity, paid in 25 equal installments, or an estimated $330,000 cash option.

This was the third jackpot-winning ticket sold this year, and the first since a player won $660,000 on the April 29 drawing.

