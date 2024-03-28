Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting Of Armed Robber In District Heights: Officials

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, detectives were surveilling a carjacked vehicle in the 5700 block of Silver Hill Road, where two men wearing masks got out and walked into the business.

Police say that the detectives followed the two into the store and saw them behind the counter, with at least one of them armed with a gun. The detectives identified themselves as police, at which point the two ran out of the back of the store and into the parking lot.

While in the parking lot, one of the detectives fired his weapon, striking one of the suspects in the lower body. He was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, while the second was apprehended without further incident.

The third suspect took the carjacked vehicle and rammed an unmarked police car before fleeing. He was arrested in DC with an assist from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two guns were recovered in the parking lot following the officer-involved shooting.

No details about any of the suspects was provided by the department. Charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

