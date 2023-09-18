Police ID Man Killed During Capitol Heights Carjacking

Capitol Heights Michael Fernando Davis was identified on Monday as the victim who suffered fatal injuries during the theft of his car, which was subsequently crashed nearby, police say.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 in the 5700 block of Gladstone Way.

Police say that when officers arrived at the scene of the carjacking, they found Davis suffering from trauma.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Davis suffered fatal injuries during the theft of his car before they crashed it and then fled on foot.

The body has since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine his exact cause of death. The death investigation is now being handled by the Prince George's County Police Department.

No information about possible suspects has been released by the police.

