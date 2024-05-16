David Frye has been identified by the Prince George's County Police Department as the person found with a fatal gunshot wound in a Fort Washington park early on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. on May 15, officers and Maryland-National Capital Park Police members were called to a park in the 11900 block of Autumnwood Lane, where there were reports of an unconscious man.

Upon arrival, they found Frye suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

No details about a possible suspect or motive for the fatal shooting has been released by the police. The incident remains under investigation.

