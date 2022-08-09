Wanted Woman Arrested In Connection to Suitland Summer Robbery

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a July robbery in Suitland, authorities say.

Tanijah Evon Lee was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for the robbery of a victim in the 3900 block of Suitland Road on Saturday, July 30, according to Prince George's County police.

Detectives say that Lee and two other people came over to the victim's home while the victim was sleeping. When the victim woke up, one of the suspects held him down before all three suspects fled the scene with stolen property.

Lee was discovered to be a suspect, and was arrested after investigators were made aware of her location at an address in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue in Hyattsville.

Lee is also charged with two counts of Conspire-Robbery, Theft of $1,500 to Under $25,000, and two counts of Conspire-Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.

