Trio Believed Dead Of Overdose Outside Maryland Apartment Building: Police

Three men died in what Hyattsville police say was a drug overdose this week.

EMS personnel responding to a 911 call placed by residents on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road found the men unconscious and not breathing around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, local police said.

Medics administered Narcan and performed CPR but were unable to revive the men. There was no visible evidence of trauma to their bodies.

Anyone with information is urged to call the City of Hyattsville Police Department at 301-985-5060.

